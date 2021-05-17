Lightning causes house fire in Hartsburg
Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Hartsburg on Log Cabin Road Sunday night.
No one was hurt, but the fire caused significant property damage to the house.
Friday's human trafficking incident example of a 'daily issue'
On Friday, the Columbia Police Department along with numerous other law enforcement agencies helped rescue nine victims of human trafficking at the Holiday Inn East Hotel. Officers also located two children in the operation.
Multiple anti-human trafficking groups also helped provide services for the victims including the RISE Coalition, True North and Relentless Pursuit.
Work to begin soon on Discovery Parkway extension
After more than a decade of planning, work is set to begin on the long-awaited extension of Discovery Parkway that will create a new major thoroughfare in southeast Columbia.
Construction is set to begin this spring and will connect Gans Road to the intersection of New Haven Road and Rolling Hills Road. The parkway now stretches less than a mile from Highway 63 to Gans Road.
MFA Oil donates land for vandalized church to relocate
Plans are underway for Oakley Chapel in Callaway County to move to a new home. This comes after five teenagers vandalized the historically Black church in January.
MFA Oil announced on May 13 it planned to donate a 3-acre plot of land to the chapel.
Local organizations work to inform refugees about COVID-19 vaccine
While the COVID-19 vaccination rollout promises a new beginning, many questions remain among the refugee community in mid-Missouri.
“If you get vaccinated…how many do you have to take so that you can be 100% [immune]?” said Mahinga Tubirori, owner of the African Market on Old Highway 63 in Columbia.
“I want to know about my kids. I have four kids, so I don’t know when they’ll get [vaccinated], how they’re going to do it,” said Soethu Hlamyo, manager and founder of Shwe Market International Foods on Vandiver Drive.
Land developer asks for more time on Canton Estates proposal
The would-be developer of the proposed Canton Estates subdivision on the border of Gans Creek Wild Area has asked that the Columbia City Council delay hearings and votes on annexation, zoning and a plat for the property until its June 7 meeting.
WEATHER FORECAST
Look for Monday to be very rainy - showers are expected throughout most of the day in Columbia. As with the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to peak quite high - in the 70s - with lows in the 60s.