Student activists protest bill that restricts gender-affirming care to children
JEFFERSON CITY – Student activists gathered at the state capitol Sunday afternoon to protest HB 2649, a bill proposed by Rep. Suzie Pollock (R-Mo.) to prevent health care professionals from providing gender-affirming care to adolescents.
The bill also prohibits health insurance companies from reimbursing gender transition treatments to individuals under 18 years of age. Any violators of the provisions outlined in the bill could be subject to civil and administrative penalties.
According to KSDK, in a committee hearing April 21, Pollock said her main goal is to protect children from the gender-affirming care she believes can cause harm.
Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Saturday in the 5000 block of Alpine Ridge Dr. in Columbia. That's just off of East Brown School Road on the city's north side.
Police responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the police department. Officers found evidence of multiple shots fired.
No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was hit by gunfire.
Rocheport residents react to Katy Trail earning second top recreational trail in US
ROCHEPORT – Rocheport residents said they hope additional tourists will help support the local community’s economy after the Katy Trail was ranked as the second top recreational trail in the nation in a USA Today readers choice competition.
Meriwether Café and Bike Shop owner Brad Landolt said the Katy Trail is a tourist draw for the state of Missouri. Since his shop is located just off the trail, Landolt said he has the unique opportunity to interact with Katy Trail travelers.
Climate advocates to push City Council toward 2030 energy goal
Local environmental groups will make the case Monday for the Columbia City Council to accelerate the city’s renewable energy plan.
At Monday night’s council meeting, the Climate and Environment Commission will give a report recommending Columbia reach 100% renewable energy use by 2030. The current Columbia Climate Action and Adaptation Plan delays this milestone until 2035.
COMO 100% by 2030 Coalition leader Carolyn Amparan said petitions and endorsement letters from local residents and organizations in support of this goal will also be provided during the meeting’s public comment section.
Columbia City Council to discuss roll carts, transit issues
Once again, roll carts will be making an appearance at Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting.
At Fifth Ward Council member Matt Pitzer’s request, a bill will be introduced that could overturn the current ban on residential roll carts and repeal an ordinance calling for a special election on the topic.
The possibility of removing the ban was considered at the April 4 meeting, where the council voted to send the issue to the August ballot. At the April 18 meeting, however, Pitzer moved to reconsider the topic to allow newly elected council members the opportunity to weight in on the issue.