Train derailment in Monroe County kills 1 after colliding with truck
The driver of a semi truck is dead after colliding with a Norfolk Southern freight train outside of Madison, Missouri Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened three miles east of Madison along US 24 East. Madison is about 15 miles east of Moberly.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration and past KOMU 8 reporting, Missouri came in 12th for the most train accidents tracked between 2018 and 2021. This matches up to Missouri having the 11th largest number of railroad miles across the country, per the Missouri Department of Transportation.
13-year-old killed in motorcycle accident in Columbia
A child is dead after losing control of his motorcycle at Finger Lake State Park Motocross Track in Columbia Saturday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 1:05 p.m.
The 13-year-old from New London, Missouri, lost control of his Kawasaki KX250 motorcycle. He then went airborne, collided with the ground and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Missouri bill tightens licensing rules in wake of GOP lawmaker’s medical fraud conviction
Under current law, anyone who graduates from a medical school and can pass a national test, but is unable to find a residency for final training, can apply to become an “assistant physician.” They must have a collaborative practice agreement with a fully licensed physician.
The legislation before Parson would make it harder to become an assistant physician. The bills would require applicants to be graduates of U.S. or internationally-based schools to be recognized and accredited by specific agencies.
Forecast: A mild introduction to Summer
Mostly sunny conditions will also continue throughout the week, along with temps in the lower to middle 80s.
There are very slight chances for rain on Wednesday, but many will likely remain dry.
Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will again range in the lower to middle 80s with a mostly to partly sunny sky.
MSHP expects increased road, boating traffic for holiday weekend
Officials expect increased road and boating traffic this upcoming holiday weekend. Every available trooper will assist drivers from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.
The patrol will participate in operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Reduction Awareness Effort) throughout this Memorial Day weekend. They will focus their attention on impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations and speed violations to enforce traffic laws.