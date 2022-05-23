CFD: 3 animals killed, fire put out in Columbia
COLUMBIA- According to the Columbia Fire Department, one cat and two bunnies died in a fire on Sunday afternoon. Two dogs were also at risk, but were rescued by fire crews.
The fire happened off of Clark Lane in Columbia. No one was home when the fire occurred, according to CFD. Crews arrived on the scene around 4 p.m, put out the fire in less than 10 minutes and contained the fire in the apartment where it started.
The fire remains under investigation.
Baby formula arrives in Indianapolis from Germany on US military aircraft to address critical need
A shipment of baby formula was delivered to Indianapolis from Germany on Sunday to address the nationwide shortage.
According to the Biden administration, the formula will be distributed in areas where there is the greatest need. There have also been conversations with other European formula makers to get excess supplies for more US distribution.
"Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it," Biden said on twitter.
Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana. Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it. pic.twitter.com/cX4KU0eDtZ— President Biden (@POTUS) May 22, 2022
Junior college cornerback L.J. Hewitt has committed to Mizzou as of Sunday. He will add some assistance to the defensive backfield for the coming season.
As a freshman at Holmes Community College in 2021, Hewitt had 18 tackles and an interception and had an impressive high school record with 34 tackles, 2 interceptions and 7 pass-break ups as a senior in Samford, FL .
Hewitt chose Mizzou over Iowa State and Mississippi State.
Mizzou Softball’s season ends as Arizona wins Columbia Regional
After continued offensive struggles, Mizzou Softball lost to Arizona 1-0. Mizzou finished with two hits in the entirety of the game.
The Tiger’s defense held on. Pitcher, Jordan Weber, continued with a strong performance with one run on four hits.
Mizzou finished their season with a 38-22 record, but won 13 of the last 18 games, hosted NCAA regional for the second straight season and reached the SEC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2013.
Lane closure scheduled this week on westbound Route 50 bridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY- Expect a week-long lane closure on westbound Route 50 bridge throughout this week as the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin repairing the bridge that runs over Osage River. Note that a safe span will be made and the speed limit will be reduced
This project is also part of Gov Parson’s program to rehabilitate bridges throughout missouri. Find more information on this project online.
While traffic delays are possible, MoDOT appreciates drivers’ patience and urges them to continue focusing on the road and watch out for workers.
This week is looking cold and dreary, as Monday will start off in the mid-40s and gradually warm up to the 60s as the day goes on.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday may have wind up to 25 mph. There will also be light rain throughout the day on Tuesday with a few lingering showers Wednesday morning.
As clouds begin to break on Thursday, it will lead to a sunny Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 80s.