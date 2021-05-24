Shooting at The Vault leaves one man dead
A shooting at The Vault, which is located at Lakeview Mall on Clark Lane, left one dead early Sunday morning. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Junuous O. Kelly of Columbia. Kelly was transported to a local hospital that morning where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is still ongoing, and no one has been arrested or charged in relation to Clark's death. Anyone with further details is encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can can call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
Buying local a cost cutter for increasing grocery bills
Local farmers selling directly to consumers allows the former to manage profits directly while also lowering customers' grocery bills. According to Jim Thomas Jr., owner of Share-Life Farms, some farmers can see as little $0.02 for every dollar made by major supermarkets.
Other smaller stores like Jenkin's Market in Marshall can also cut prices by only selling products grown by owners and local farmers. The quality of local groceries is also higher, said Jade Jenkins co-owner of Jenkin's Market said.
Historic Black church in Jefferson City creates garden to fight food insecurity
Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) hosted a blessing of the new Ramsey Garden. The garden was launched to help combat food insecurity and in the future the church hopes to use even more of their property for a bigger garden.
The garden includes greens like lettuce, purple kale spinach, mustard greens and other produce including strawberry plants, beans, squash peppers, onion plants and tomatoes. For the inaugural season, the church plans on giving the products to others at no cost, but will accept donations to further the efforts.
Plastic pellets could help reduce dependence on coal at the MU power plant
Plastic pellets made of recycled paper and plastic could soon replace MU's use of coal. Wisconsin-based Convergen Energy creates the pellets from materials that otherwise would be thrown out. Over a billion pounds of materials have been kept out of landfills through the method, according to Convergen CEO Ted Hansen. Currently 5% of campus energy comes from coal.
In addition to recycling materials, the pellets produce lower greenhouse gas emissions. Campus energy workers are seeking emergency approval from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to implement the new process. If approved, it could go into effect as soon as the fall.