Hundreds celebrate Native American culture in Jefferson City
Under the billowing sounds of drum beats and the sharp chiming of bells, hundreds of people gathered in Jefferson City Sunday to celebrate the history and culture of Native Americans.
The thirteenth annual "For the People Pow Wow" wrapped up its second day of festivities at the Jefferson City Jaycees fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.
Warming trend continuing with an increase in humidity
High temperatures today will be in the middle 80s. Humidity will be lower for today, but there will be an increase in humidity heading throughout the week.
Albert-Oakland Pool closed Memorial Day Weekend due to mechanical failure
Patrons hoping to dive in at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center this Memorial Day weekend were out of luck on Sunday, when the pool closed due to a mechanical failure.
Columbia Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to a "mechanical failure resulting in a chemical imbalance."
MSHP reports 37 crashes and 6 deaths during Memorial Day weekend so far
As of Sunday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported 37 crashes, 6 traffic deaths and 39 injuries during Memorial Day weekend.
Additionally, officers have made 92 driving while intoxicated arrests and 3 boating while intoxicated arrests since 6 p.m. Friday.
Man found dead in parking lot of old KCMO Applebee’s
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside a permanently closed Applebee’s restaurant.
Police said it happened at 4181 Sterling Avenue just after 8 a.m. Sunday.
Officers were dispatched on a party down call. When they arrived in the back parking lot of the Applebee’s, they found a man unresponsive suffering from unknown bodily trauma. EMS arrived on scene and declared the man dead.
Shooting at New Mexico's Red River motorcycle rally kills 3, injures 5
Three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in a New Mexico town late Saturday afternoon.
Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said in a video posted on Facebook that the shooting around 5 p.m. resulted in three fatalities and five victims were transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos.