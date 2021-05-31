Enloe Cemetery honors local veterans at a Memorial Day weekend celebration
Residents of Cole and Moniteau counties gathered at Enloe Cemetery Sunday afternoon in a memorial weekend celebration.
Cemetery board members hosted a ceremony honoring Russellville Marine John Allen Campbell and WWI veteran Roscoe Enloe.
Jeremy Amick, President of the Enloe Cemetery board, said one of the event's goals was to honor John Campbell.
Campbell is the only casualty of the Vietnam war from Russellville, Mo.
“Every year the Enloe Cemetery board hosts a Memorial Day ceremony and of course, Memorial day is to honor those who have fallen," Amick said.
Shooting at Lazy Gators leaves one man dead
One man is dead after being shot late Saturday night.
According to a press release from Camden County Sheriff's Office, the office received a 911 call from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark at 10:50 p.m.
The release states when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
From witnesses at the scene, the Sheriff's Office now has two of the three suspects in custody.
Work scheduled on westbound lane of I-70 in Callaway County starting Tuesday
Contractors with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin pavement improvements Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Callaway County.
The work is a part of the ongoing I-70 pavement improvement project. On Tuesday, contractors will switch from the eastbound lanes, which they have previously been working on, to the westbound lanes. Specifically, the work will happen between Kingdom City to the Boone/Callaway County line.
Helio Castroneves wins Indianapolis 500 for 4th time
Helio Castroneves has joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners.
He celebrated by scaling the fence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of the largest crowd since the start of the pandemic.
WEATHER FORECAST
Memorial Day looks to be cloudy in Columbia, with a high in the low 70s and a slight chance of rain. The likelihood of precipitation will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday before lowering significantly for the rest of the week.