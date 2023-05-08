Sheriff's office investigating CPD officers for use of force
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones says he has requested an investigation into the apparent use of force by officers after videos circulated online of the incident. Jones says he has requested the Boone County Sheriff's Office to complete an independent criminal investigation "into the officers' conduct."
Jones said he could not comment on whether the officers are on leave because that's an administrative action. However, he said CPD is following the department's leave policies. When asked whether the officers are scheduled to work next week, Jones said "no."
Forecast: A few strong to severe storms possible late Sunday night into Monday morning
Leftover showers and thunderstorms are likely during the morning hours Monday. This will come to an end rather early in the day with skies becoming partly sunny and highs in the lower 80s.
Additional storms are possible Monday night anywhere south of I-70, with the higher chances south of Highway 50. Passing storm chances will continue through the week. This pattern is one that has a “domino” effect, meaning that one thing will impact the next.
One dead after Sunday morning shooting on Business Loop 70
Police have arrested two people in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a Columbia man. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Business Loop at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. CPD also arrested Steven Wayne Grime, 25, on suspicion of tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a weapon.
City of Columbia partners with community organizations for children's mental health week
A group of community organizations will hold a brief observance from 12:15 to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, to highlight Children's Mental Health Week.
The gathering will take place at Shelter Fountains. The local organizations involved include National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Columbia, Children's Grove of Columbia, and Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Fourth Ward City Council member Nick Foster will read the Children's Mental Health Week proclamation on behalf of Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe; along with distribution of green ribbons and remarks from the organizers of the event.
Unchained Melodies hosts first Pet Health Fair to promote animal well-being
The Unchained Melodies Pet Fair brought 16 local pet organizations together Sunday to educate pet owners on how to keep their pets safe. This is the first time the organization has put together this event.
Pets at the event could be microchipped, receive free dog tags, and get free treats. Vendors at the event educated pet owners about taking care of pets with young children in the house and different options pet owners have for taking care of animals with a busy schedule.