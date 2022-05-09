CPD: One dead, warrant issued for suspect after shooting
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person died early Sunday morning.
Police said in a press release that it found 37-year-old Demetrius Ware with gun shot wounds at the 800 block of Grand Avenue just after midnight.
CPD said in the release Ware was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
MO campaigns submit ballot measures on legalizing marijuana, new election policies
Two campaigns turned in petition signatures at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon.
According to a volunteer for the "Better Elections" campaign, Eric Bronner, ranked voting would give voters more power when choosing candidates in the primary elections.
The campaign claims it will hold politicians more accountable and allow more voter integrity in Missouri's elections -- especially during the primary elections coming up in the fall.
Hefty CPS board agenda includes superintendent contract
With summer break near, the Columbia School Board agenda looks to the future. The board will consider a new superintendent contract, and board members and administrators will receive committee assignments for the 2022-2023 school year.
Superintendent contract
The board will vote on a new contract for Superintendent Brian Yearwood. It would run through June 30, 2025, and increase Yearwood’s annual salary to $239,200 from $230,000.
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine.
The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive.
Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa.
US announces sanctions against Kremlin-controlled media companies and bans Russia from using some American consulting services
The US announced a slate of new sanctions against Russia on Sunday, cutting off Kremlin-controlled media outlets from American advertisers and prohibiting the country from using US-provided management and accounting consulting services, according to a senior administration official and a White House fact sheet.
Cold Stone Creamery continues to deal with shortages
Cold Stone Creamery is just one of the various businesses that have been struggling with supply and worker shortages.
The owner of Cold Stone in Jefferson City said for four to six months, they were unable to get most of their supplies to serve people.
"We couldn't get our logo, paper cups," Buddy Scott, owner of Cold Stone, said. "We couldn't get out logo shake cups. We had to outsource them from any place we could just to get a plastic cup for drink cups and paper cups to serve out. And crazy as it sounds, we couldn't even get spoons."
First Alert Weather
The first week of May was largely cool with below average temperatures. That is going to change in week number two as a summer-like heat wave dominates our weather, potentially breaking numerous daily records.