Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge
A first-year Kansas lawmaker, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was arrested Saturday evening and Johnson County Jail records show he remains in custody Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old's arrest comes eight months after he received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young woman and girls.
Shooting left one injured early Sunday morning in Columbia
One person is reported injured after a shooting in central Columbia early Sunday morning.
Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North College Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
One adult male self-transported to a local hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.
White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19.
Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden, who has been in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit, and is headed to Scotland on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.
Small Missouri town a model for social connection
Boasting a population of around 250 people, it's a quiet and small community.
But the Missouri River Valley town shares a name with a major piece of Silicon Valley after Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta this week.
"I think you can get hooked on it easily," said Norma Jean Libbert, who's lived in Meta for nearly 50 years.
Libbert hopes Silicone Valley executives take to heart the lessons learned in a close-knit corner of mid-Missouri.
Forecast: A cold start to November with Monday rain
The first freeze of the season is possible in the first week of November.
Monday will kick off November with our best chance for rain in the near future. A few passing showers or sprinkles are expected on Monday. Only a tenth of an inch is expected for rainfall accumulation. Winds will be light, so feel free to have an umbrella, worry-free!
Temperatures will be below average with highs in the upper 40s and lows near 30º. This will bring the first widespread frost potential on Tuesday morning.
The first widespread hard freeze is possible on Thursday and Friday mornings. Stay tuned for any adjustments as we track the strength of this system. In the meantime, start planning for the first hard freeze.