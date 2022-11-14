CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler
CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently looking for.
The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information leading to an arrest of the prowler is urged to call 875-TIPS.
First Alert Weather: First accumulating snow of the season expected Monday night
Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely heading into Monday night and Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to begin during the late evening on Monday as a rain/snow mix with temperatures holding in the middle to upper 30s.
The precipitation will gradually change over to snow during the overnight hours lasting into Tuesday morning. Snow should come to an end by mid-morning Tuesday, but flurries will be possible during the day as cloud cover continues.
The First Alert Weather Team has a Storm Mode Index of 2, on a 0 to 5 scale, for Monday night into Tuesday morning. KOMU 8 will provide updates online and on the air throughout the event.
Number of women in the workplace still below pre-pandemic levels
More than two years since the start of the pandemic, the number of women in the workforce still hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Karen Geotz owns the 'Dive Bar,' a Columbia bar on the Business Loop. Geotz believes that even if women want to get back into the labor market, there are forces outside of their control holding them back. She cites the gender pay gap as one of those things.
"The one that doesn't make as much is gonna slide into that [caregiver] role typically," said Geotz. "And sadly, I truly think that even to this day women still are not paid at the same level as our counterparts in the workforce."
Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness
Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
The tour will allow the public to experience firsthand what it is like to be in the foster care system. Participants will meet at the administrative office in Columbia. The bus will make several stops, MU Healthcare, the states Children's Divison, Boone County court system, and stop by a foster family's home.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, AP and CNN project
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, AP and CNN project, after Democratic victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.
The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump.