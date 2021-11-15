Victim speaks out after Audrain County man arrested for child sex crimes
Thirty seven-year-old William Dahl faces 14 child sex felonies in Audrain County and additional federal charges after at least three children have come forward to authorities with their stories of abuse within the last year.
Some of Dahl's charges include second degree statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexually trafficking a child under 12 years old, child kidnapping and child molestation.
Three state records from over a decade earlier also accuse him of assaulting minors. Those children never had their day in criminal court.
Columbia City Council to vote on 24-hour emergency shelter services
The Columbia City Council is expected to vote to purchase 24-hour emergency shelter services with the Columbia Interfaith Resource Center during Monday’s meeting.
The Interfaith Resource Center is funded by the Columbia Interfaith Council, which brings together faith communities, nonprofits and government agencies to respond to homelessness. Along with emergency sheltering, it also helps people access services to help bring them out of homelessness.
The council had previously approved the appropriation of $75,000 for the expansion of emergency shelter capacity at its May 3 meeting. It was established in the budget for the winter of 2021-2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police: One suspect dead, 5 injured in Sunday 'mass casualty' shooting in downtown Columbia
One gunman is dead and five people are injured after what officials are calling a mass casualty shooting in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning.
It happened in the 10th block of North Fifth Street around 3 a.m., outside of Vibez lounge.
During a community briefing Sunday morning, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said officers were patrolling in the immediate area of Vibez when they heard gunshots and saw two people engaging in gunfire.
Coley's American Bistro closes its doors after 13 years
Coley’s American Bistro announced Tuesday that Saturday was its last day of service.
According to the Facebook post announcing the closing, the situation is "a bittersweet decision, but it is the right one for us."
The restaurant is owned by Brian and Kerri Coley. Since opening in 2008, Coley's put American cuisine on plates for Columbia residents.
Forecast: Mid-week system set to flip this week's weather
All aboard! We're going up, up, up on the weather roller coaster until Tuesday afternoon when we reach the 70s... then we'll go over the edge, prompted by a cold front, and keep a steep decline straight down until Thursday morning when we reach freezing. Yes, you read the right, we'll be in a consistent cooling period from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning, even during the day on Wednesday.
This cold front on Wednesday will also have enough moisture with it for a passing shower, mainly in the morning and midday. A tenth or two of rainfall accumulation is expected.