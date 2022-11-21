The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season
The Center Project is offering a safe space and hosting events for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season to accommodate heightened levels of stress.
Due to the positive community response to these events so far, board member Camaron Nielson says she hopes everyone knows they can choose their family and support system this season.
Additional resources for the LGBTQ community are available here.
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
Over 50 small businesses set up at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday for the Holiday Makers Market, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With some business owners trying to beat the Black Friday rush, customers were invited to check out different businesses in the market throughout the day.
Organizers said they hope events like this encourages people to shop locally this holiday season.
Baseball players put in the work before first official season at MACC
Moberly Area Community College (MACC) is gearing up for its first baseball season with some fall ball.
Former William Woods University baseball coach Chris Fletcher is set to be head coach for the upcoming Greyhound baseball program.
The MACC Greyhounds will start their first season in spring 2023.
2 men arrested, 1 with Nazi arm-band, accused of making threats to attack New York synagogue, NYPD says
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue, according to law enforcement.
Threats allegedly referencing a potential synagogue attack appeared on Twitter on Nov. 12 and were traced late Friday to a computer at a veterinary clinic where one of the suspects worked.
It is not yet clear if either of the suspects has legal representation.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring several others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
The violence lasted just minutes with 25 people reported as being injured and 19 suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect is being treated at a hospital and was not shot at by officers.
A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers
Authorities still do not have a suspect in custody nor a found weapon in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, according to Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.
Police have fielded 646 tips and conducted more than 90 interviews, Police Chief James Fry said during a Sunday press conference.
With a town and campus community increasingly concerned, many students have left Moscow ahead of the fall break. Police clarified last week they were unable to determine if the public was at greater risk.