The Transportation Security Administration reported over 2 million travelers at security checkpoints across the U.S this weekend. According to FlightAware, on Sunday there were over 6,000 delayed flights and nearly 200 canceled flights in the U.S. as of 9 p.m.
At Columbia Regional Airport, two flights were delayed Sunday. Despite this, passengers said they enjoyed their Thanksgiving travel experience and checking out the new terminal.
Cyber Monday is predicted to surpass this year's Black Friday sales with totals to reach $11.2 billion across the U.S., according to Adobe's 2022 Holiday Shopping Report. However, in-person spending is still predicted to account for over half of the retail spending this holiday.
Lauren Bailey, the owner of Bailey & Blush Boutique, said she experienced the boutique's first holiday rush of in-person shopping this past weekend after opening in March. Bailey attributes the increased foot traffic to the Missouri football game, as well as Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Josh Taylor will not return as Missouri's volleyball coach next season, sources told KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet. An announcement from the school just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday made the firing official.
"We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University,” said Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois in a news release. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future."
The Tigers finished the season with a 9-19 record, after a 3-0 loss on the road at Mississippi State on Saturday.
Two men drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Uthej Kunta, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from India, were pronounced dead on the scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kelligari dove into the water to help Kunta when he did not resurface.
Kunta was recovered by officials around 4 p.m. Saturday. Kelligari was recovered by MSHP's dive team Sunday morning, around 9 a.m.
While cannabis dispensaries prepare to sell marijuana recreationally, other businesses across the state face changes. Employers will likely have to alter drug screening and usage policies to better match the changing law.
Many company policies will likely align with existing alcohol rules, said Sue Kmet, who provides human resource services to businesses in Missouri and Iowa. However, they will still need to consider how to handle if employees are impaired at work.
Because recreational marijuana has been legal for years in other states, Missouri employers will not need to reinvent the wheel. There are plenty of resources available from those in other states who have had to adjust policies as laws changed, Kmet said.