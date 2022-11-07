Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead
Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night.
Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
Columbia PD arrested Derrick in Moberly before transporting him to Boone County Jail where he's being held without bond. He will appear in court Monday at 1 p.m.
Preparing to vote: What changes to expect this election
Mid-Missouri residents will have the chance to cast their votes in the Missouri General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but residents may face changes to how and where they cast their ballots.
Missouri Voter ID Law HB 1878 went into effect in September, requiring new voter ID requirements on Election Day. Valid forms of identification now include a Missouri or federal photo ID, military ID or veteran’s card, or a US issued passport. Expired licenses can be used so long as they expired after Nov. 3, 2020.
Another change voters may come across is where they vote, as polling places across the state may have been changed or reassigned for some voters due redistricting. Voters can use the Missouri's Voter Outreach Center to look up their polling location.
EmVP: Marching Mizzou preps to bring MIZ to NYC for Macy's Parade
In less than three weeks, Marching Mizzou will represent the University of Missouri as one of just 12 bands chosen to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Their performance will feature a song by Mizzou alumna Sheryl Crow, the MU fight song and the Missouri Waltz as they bring Mizzou's traditions to a parade built on tradition itself. This year marks the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"We love to share our joy for music and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the biggest stage that we could do that on. So, getting that opportunity is beyond words," Josie Woodward, one of Mizzou's Golden Girls, said.
Schmitt to visit Columbia as Senate race with Busch Valentine draws to a close
Eric Schmitt is making an election-eve campaign stop Monday in Columbia, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee’s first visit to the city since summer.
Schmitt’s appearance, which his campaign said is set for 8:45 a.m. at the local GOP headquarters, 1900 N. Providence Road, comes on the last day of early voting in Boone County. It’s the first of six stops he’ll be making across the state on the last full day of campaigning.
How to view Election Day lunar eclipse in Mid-Missouri
A worldwide, total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning. This will be the first lunar eclipse to occur on Election Day in U.S. history.
The eclipse is said to begin at 3:09 a.m. CT, according to EarthSky, a website that provides news regarding the world, science and cosmos. The eclipse will be visible from 4:16 a.m. to 5:41 a.m., according to the site.
"This specific lunar eclipse is going to be very early morning on Nov. 8, in Columbia here in the Central Time Zone, it'll peak at about 5 a.m," Meaghann Stoelting, planetarium director for Columbia Public Schools, said. "So as long as it's dark and clear, from mid-Missouri, we'll be able to see it."