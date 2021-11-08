Family of pedestrian killed by truck searches for answers
Saturday, Cassandra Shafer was killed while crossing Highway 63 at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Today, her family protested outside the Columbia Police Department. They say Columbia police told them the man that hit Shafer was not arrested.
A CPD press release does not name the driver but says he was not injured. The release does not confirm whether or not he was arrested.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, child found safe after endangered person advisory
A missing 8-year-old was located safe in Russell, Kansas on Sunday night, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
Authorities arrested 59-year-old Gilbert Leigh, who is the noncustodial father of the child. Kansas Highway Patrol and Russell Kansas Police contacted the suspect at a hotel in the area.
He is being held in the Russell County jail for kidnapping first degree and endangering the welfare of a child first degree.
Police arrest suspect in officer-involved shooting
One suspect has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. Columbia Police were conducting a foot patrol in the area of Broadway and Hitt Street, when an officer observed an adult male discharging a firearm, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department. The officer then fired his Department-issued service weapon at the suspect.
The suspect, has been identified as Christopher Michael Sledd, 51, of Columbia. He surrendered to the officer with no further incident.
Teams from Rock Bridge High School advance to state esports championship
Now is just the beginning for competitive video games, according to Rock Bridge High School esports head coach Matt Pryor.
The Rock Bridge High School Rocket League team is among the most successful in Missouri.
Next weekend, two teams from Rock Bridge will compete in an elite 8 single elimination tournament to claim their status as champions in the state.
Information about next weekend's state championship can be found here.
Forecast: Warm start to the week followed by mid-week rain chances
Mostly sunny skies and a southerly flow, with winds gusting 20-25 mph, will allow for afternoon temps in the lower to middle 70s. This will be the warmest day of the week.
In fact for comparison, Monday morning's low temperatures will be around 45º... that is currently the forecasted high temperature on Friday.