Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday
The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
"It's worth it in just the marketing alone. Meeting new people and getting new customers, and just the opportunity to be out of our store, which is not something we really ever do," Rebecca Miller, owner of Peggy Jean's Pies, said.
Overnight: Massive blast severely damages bridge linking Crimea and Russia
A huge blast early Saturday has severely damaged the only bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland, causing parts of it to collapse.
The attack, which has disrupted major transport links between mainland Russia and the annexed peninsula, is a major victory for Kyiv.
Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana as perceptions of the drug change
Recent polling by Pew Research Center, a non-partisan fact tank, showed 91% of Americans believe marijuana should be legal in one form or another.
Wesley Hall, inventory supervisor at the Shangri-La Cannabis SuperStore in Columbia, thinks Missourians are becoming more comfortable with the idea of weed as medicine.
"People were kind of wary to walk into a dispensary and do something that's been illegal for so long," Hall said. "I see people coming in here just like they'd come in to pick up a prescription now, when before you could kind of tell some people felt like they were kind of doing something wrong."
In November, Missourians will decide whether to make recreational marijuana use legal.
City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place to Call Home
The City of Refuge opened a new building in Columbia over the weekend to create more opportunities and services for local refugees.
City of Refuge is a non-profit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development.
The building will triple the capacity to provide services for refugees, according to the organization.
Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday.
The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon.
The team completed its last assignment on Friday, four days after their arrival in Fort Myers, searching a condo complex on Fort Myers Beach.