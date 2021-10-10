'I don't want to be one of those statistics': how a Columbia motorcyclist survived a deadly law
In August 2020, Missouri passed a law that allows motorcycle riders over the age of 26 to not wear a helmet.
In 2020, 11 of the motorcycle fatalities involved a rider with no helmet.
Riders without a helmet who were killed increased by 518% from 2020 to 2021.
On Sept. 13, Columbia resident Christian Bullard almost became one of the fatalities.
Columbia Public Schools to consider extending indoor masking at Monday's school board meeting
At Monday's Columbia Public School board meeting, an item on the agenda is the consideration of extending and approving the CPS 2021-2022 COVID-19 plan.
According to the agenda, CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood is in support of extending the mitigation measures, including masking inside CPS buildings.
UPDATE: Warren County Sheriff's Department cancels endangered person advisory
The Warren County Sheriff's Department cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Kenneth James McKean, 72, after he was located at an area hospital after a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The department issued the advisory after a missing person incident at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
Names added to Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri
The Fire Fighters Association of Missouri honored 11 firefighters on Sunday who died in the line of duty.
It added 8 new names to the memorial representing firefighters who died in 2020, but also honored 3 firefighters who died in 2019 because last year's ceremony was virtual.
Governor Michael Parson has declared Oct. 10 as Missouri Fire Service Memorial Day. State leaders also held a candlelit vigil on Saturday night honoring those who died.
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights Sunday
The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday. That's roughly 27% of its daily operations. It's the second day of mass cancellations by the world's largest low-cost carrier.
The company blamed the cancellations on air traffic control problems and limited staffing in Florida as well as bad weather. Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said there have been no air traffic related cancellations since Friday. The agency said that airlines are experiencing delays because of aircraft and crews being out of place.
Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Monday
Thunderstorms from southwestern Missouri will arrive after midnight. The strength of these storms will be determined mainly by how strong they get when they are produced in Oklahoma and then how much energy they are able to tap into overnight as they head our direction. They should weaken, but given the atmospheric dynamics, we'll keep an eye on it.
By the afternoon these storms should be further east of central Missouri. Winds may still gust up to 30-35 mph even when it isn't storming. We'll see clouds decrease by sunset, winds will calm, and we'll be clear overnight and dry on Tuesday.
Beginning Tuesday night a warm front will approach the region and bring renewed opportunity for thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely on Wednesday. We will once again be watching for the chance for strong to severe storms.