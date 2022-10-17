City Council to fill open positions on police review board
On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board.
The primary role of the board is to review appeals of decisions made by the Columbia Police Chief on allegations of police misconduct. But right now, the future of the board is uncertain. The city council suspended the board's monthly meetings in August after three members resigned in two months.
Council member Nick Foster said there isn't an official timeline for when the board will resume regular meetings, but said filling positions is a "first step."
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II.
Boston Chemical Data Corp., who wrote the report, says inhaling or ingesting the radioactive materials can cause significant injury and recommends remedial action “to bring conditions at the school in line with expectations.”
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams.
The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP organization for research, educational programs, and support for survivors of suicide loss. And the other half of the money stays locally and helps fund support groups and programs at Columbia Public Schools and the Hallsville School District.
Congressional candidates enter final leg of campaign trail
Fourth Congressional District candidate Mark Alford and Senate candidate Eric Schmitt hosted Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) on Friday night during Cruz's national tour ahead of the midterms.
Alford and Schmitt are both projected to win their respected races and become freshmen Congressmen. In the August primary, over 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats voted in the senate primary. As for the fourth district, nearly four times as many Republicans than Democrats voted in August.
Missouri's Congressional candidates are in the final leg of the campaign trail, with just over three weeks until the general election on Nov. 8. KOMU 8 has full voter guides available for mid-Missouri races.
Columbia woman arrested after report of shots fired
Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired.
Laronya Brown, 25, was arrested on charges of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to a Facebook post from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report near 200 E. Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle with gunshot damage but no victims.