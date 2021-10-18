UM System leaders prepare for NextGen Precision Health Institute opening
University of Missouri System leaders are banking on medical breakthroughs as they prepare to unveil the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute on Tuesday.
UM System officials expect NextGen to house 60 principal investigators for precision health research: half of those staff will be newly recruited and half will come from the UM System.
The nearly $214 million dollar institute at MU is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative that will span across all four campuses.
Missouri state government wrestles with massive computer shortcomings
Key computer systems used by the state of Missouri are so outdated officials are worried some of the only programmers who know how to work with the antiquated technology will retire.
Without their knowledge of a programming language that is rarely used anymore, they say, no one will know how to keep critical functions, such as tax reporting, payroll processing and budgeting, from failing.
Remembering Our Babies Memorial Walk honors baby, infant loss
Families and friends got to honor the loss of their babies and infants at a walk Sunday afternoon.
Journeys Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group in partnership with Graceful Wait hosted the 5th annual Remembering Our Babies Memorial Walk from noon to 2 p.m. at the South Providence Medical Park.
The walk is hosted every year the Sunday after Oct. 15, the national Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Columbia woman uses Halloween, breast cancer awareness decorations to advocate
Tami Reynolds is in remission from breast cancer.
Since 2019, Reynolds has put up pink Halloween decorations on her lawn to be an advocate for breast cancer awareness.
Researchers in Washington State found that during 2020, breast cancer screenings went down by 58% and diagnostic mammograms fell by 38%. The study also said that a U.K. modeling study estimated that delayed and missed breast cancer screenings would likely increase breast cancer deaths from 7.9% to 9.6%.
This year, Reynolds said she wanted to go bigger and better with the decorations.
Forecast: Mild start to the week followed by mid-week rain chances
Starting off the week will be more sunshine and continued mild temps. Slightly warmer this afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. That's where daytime highs will range for the next few days through Wednesday.
A cold front will move through Missouri Wednesday and while the overall storm system is weak with limited moisture, there will be slight rain chances coming Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10" for most of central Missouri through Wednesday night.
Scattered clouds and cooler temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week where temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 60s, about 10-15 degrees cooler than the beginning of the week.