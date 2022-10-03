EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl
This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas is one artist who put together a piece of work to auction off at the October event.
The center is also a nonprofit primarily serving families at or below the poverty level. Along with providing childcare on a sliding pay scale, the organization helps connect families to area resources.
This year the fundraiser hopes to pass a milestone by raising $1 million since it began. To do that, the event would need to raise $140,000 this year and Founder Chuck Crews said the best year they've had was about $130,000. He's hoping for a record breaking year to meet the goal.
Red Top Christian Church celebrates 200 years
The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding.
The church has been preparing for the celebration for three years according to Briedwell, including writing a book highlighting their history. The church said they aimed to get the congregation together after COVID-19 diminished attendance in the past two years.
“That’s how Red Top’s going to be moving forward, and I’m really excited that we can still be that beacon of light to our community,” Tim Reinbott, church board member, said.
One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man was flown to hospital in serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County.
The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side of the roadway and struck another vehicle head-on, a crash report said.
Both vehicles suffered significant damage, however the driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the accident.
Columbia City Council to swear in three, talk housing discrimination
Two new city department directors and a new deputy city manager will be sworn in during Monday's Columbia City Council meeting.
Also on the agenda, the city's Human Rights Commission is asking the city to add language to city code to clarify that those receiving housing vouchers are receiving governmental assistance and therefore protected from housing discrimination.
There will also be a public hearing for the approval of this fiscal year's Annual Action Plan for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds.
The Missouri State Treasure's Office host Unclaimed Property Auction
The Treasure's Office is holding an auction this week on Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia.
This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of Covid, they're hosting two this year.
The auction will begin at 9 a.m on both days. The complete list of items that will be sold at the auction can be found here.
A warm start to the week
Today will be filled with sunshine as we warm up to around 80 degrees.
Highs near 80 continue for the next few days as cloud cover starts to creep back in to the area. A cold front passing on Thursday will drop Friday's high temperature down to near 60 degrees, making for a chilly end to the week.