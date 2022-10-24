After Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri.
The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
The fire is 100% contained but subject to flare-ups, Jim Gann, a spokesperson for the Cooper County Fire Protection District said at a news conference on Sunday.
Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity
After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control.
Captain Jeff Coffman with the Columbia Fire Department said if you're going to start a fire it's important to pay attention to your surroundings. He recommended before setting up a fire pit, make sure you clear the area of leaves and set up a rock barrier.
"The biggest thing is make sure [the fire] is completely out when you're done with it," said Coffman.
"I felt like my children deserved a home": Jefferson City families find help amid housing instability
According to the 2022 Jefferson City Housing Study, most lower-income people in Jefferson City are renting. And with rent getting higher, many people are reaching the point of housing instability.
"We have the most families that we've ever had," Salvation Army Shelter Director Brian Vogeler said. "We have five families living in the shelter. And with those five families, we have 10 children that are currently living in our shelter right now."
Though organizations like Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity help, they do know that there's an extent to which they can't help everyone. If too many people show up to the doors of Salvation Army, or too many people apply for a house from Habitat for Humanity, they can't fill all the spaces.
Part of the difficulty finding housing is because of the 2019 tornado, which destroyed many working class family homes.
Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting
After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members expressed concerns about safety.
Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting.
“I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime starting to happen lately. I don't know what the deal is. But it's really scary.”
Christian Basi, the director of media relations for the University of Missouri System, said the university has extensive security measures in place to keep individuals safe on Mizzou’s campus and at Mizzou sanctioned events.
Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash
An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year.
Judge Miles Sweeney said multiple pieces of evidence contradicted what Dominic Biscari told investigators. Biscari had claimed under oath that he had slowed down as he approached the intersection, and slammed on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him.
Last Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 to lift off Monday
Motorcyclists will join the final Central Missouri Honor Flight of the season to escort them on the final leg from Kingdom City to Columbia Monday night. The flight is the first since a crash this summer which injured seven bikers.
While some additional safety measures have been added it is otherwise "business as usual," according to the organization's Vice President Steve Paulsell
The Honor Flight is also seeking new participants for the 2023 season amid recent application shortages. The organization encourages any veteran who took the oath to apply, regardless where or how the individual served.