Willie's and Fieldhouse, a downtown Columbia bar, hosted an intervention training Sunday for its employees.
This comes after
reports of drinks being drugged in Columbia.
The training, hosted with the non-profit
Safe Bar Network, was mandatory for all its bartenders, bar-backs, servers and bouncers. Managers and owners also attended the training. Children are expected to be eligible for the vaccine in early November, Dr. Anthony Fauci says
The nation's top infectious disease expert says some 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the United States may be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine in the first two weeks of November.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, said on ABC's "This Week Sunday" he is optimistic children can get shots in the first two weeks of November.
On Friday, both Pfizer and the FDA publicly released documents on the efficacy of a children's dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. Company data found the vaccine was 90.7%
effective against symptomatic disease in children ages 5 to 11 and the FDA said the benefits in giving the vaccine to children outweighed the risks.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging hunters to test their harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
CWD is a deadly infectious disease in deer that kills all animals it infects. The disease was first found in the state in 2012, and has since been found in 18 counties in the state.
MDC offers statewide voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The KOMU 8 First Alert weather team monitored severe weather around mid-Missouri and the state Sunday night.
Close
Centralia clouds
Sent in by viewer Josh Gargus
Clouds in Moberly off Hwy 63
Sent in by viewer Lorinda Sedillo
Clouds in Centralia
Sent in by viewer Megan Wyatt
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds in Mexico
Sent in by viewer Missy Ahrens
Jamestown clouds
Sent in by viewer Roberta Lynn Pate
Pink sky in Clark, MO
Sent in by viewer Nancy JT
Pinnacles in Sturgeon
Sent in by viewer Ayla Odiorne
Centralia clouds
Sent in by viewer Josh Gargus
Clouds in Moberly off Hwy 63
Sent in by viewer Lorinda Sedillo
Clouds in Centralia
Sent in by viewer Megan Wyatt
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds in Mexico
Sent in by viewer Missy Ahrens
Jamestown clouds
Sent in by viewer Roberta Lynn Pate
Pink sky in Clark, MO
Sent in by viewer Nancy JT
Pinnacles in Sturgeon
Sent in by viewer Ayla Odiorne
Here's what the weather looked like around the state through photo submissions from viewers.
Close
Centralia clouds
Sent in by viewer Josh Gargus
Clouds in Moberly off Hwy 63
Sent in by viewer Lorinda Sedillo
Clouds in Centralia
Sent in by viewer Megan Wyatt
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds in Mexico
Sent in by viewer Missy Ahrens
Jamestown clouds
Sent in by viewer Roberta Lynn Pate
Pink sky in Clark, MO
Sent in by viewer Nancy JT
Pinnacles in Sturgeon
Sent in by viewer Ayla Odiorne
Centralia clouds
Sent in by viewer Josh Gargus
Clouds in Moberly off Hwy 63
Sent in by viewer Lorinda Sedillo
Clouds in Centralia
Sent in by viewer Megan Wyatt
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds in Mexico
Sent in by viewer Missy Ahrens
Jamestown clouds
Sent in by viewer Roberta Lynn Pate
Pink sky in Clark, MO
Sent in by viewer Nancy JT
Pinnacles in Sturgeon
Sent in by viewer Ayla Odiorne
Close
Centralia clouds
Sent in by viewer Josh Gargus
Clouds in Moberly off Hwy 63
Sent in by viewer Lorinda Sedillo
Clouds in Centralia
Sent in by viewer Megan Wyatt
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds in Mexico
Sent in by viewer Missy Ahrens
Jamestown clouds
Sent in by viewer Roberta Lynn Pate
Pink sky in Clark, MO
Sent in by viewer Nancy JT
Pinnacles in Sturgeon
Sent in by viewer Ayla Odiorne
Centralia clouds
Sent in by viewer Josh Gargus
Clouds in Moberly off Hwy 63
Sent in by viewer Lorinda Sedillo
Clouds in Centralia
Sent in by viewer Megan Wyatt
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds off Paris Road
Sent in by viewer Jessica Knutzen
Clouds in Mexico
Sent in by viewer Missy Ahrens
Jamestown clouds
Sent in by viewer Roberta Lynn Pate
Pink sky in Clark, MO
Sent in by viewer Nancy JT
Pinnacles in Sturgeon
Sent in by viewer Ayla Odiorne
After Sunday's active weather day, Monday will be a quieter day with breezy winds as the atmosphere begins to settle.
Rain will return to the area as a large storm system passes over the mid section of the country. The main focus of this system for thunderstorms will be over the Gulf Coast states so severe weather is not expected out of this for Missouri.
We will have several days of clouds and rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. This system will begin to clear up Friday evening.
The weather will become quiet again into Halloween weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, temps will be in the lower 60s with lows in the lower 40s.