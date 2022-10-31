One man in stable condition after Columbia shooting
One man is in stable condition following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. 63.
A witness said he saw a man shoot at a group of women by the parking lot dumpster and then run away. Several cars then sped out of the parking lot quickly.
As of now, CPD has not released if any arrests have been made.
Inflation, drought conditions affect businesses ahead of Halloween
Halloween will cost more than usual this year for both consumers and small businesses in Mid-Missouri.
Farms that depend on Halloween pumpkin patches or corn mazes for its biggest revenue supply are facing price increases across the board due to supply chain issues.
Pumpkins are one of several items with higher price tags this year ahead of Halloween. The Consumer Price Index found that candy prices are up 13.1 percent since September 2021.
Jefferson City Police hand out treats and books at Haunted Precinct event
The Jefferson City Police Department partnered with Scholastic to host a Haunted Precinct event Sunday night.
Officers handed out Pre-K to 6th-grade reading-level books with a treat to go with it.
Officers did not have an official head count but estimate nearly 200 to 250 kids attended Sunday's haunted house.
MoDOT to restrict access to Katy Trail for girder setting project on Rocheport bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Thursday it will restrict access to the Katy Trail for construction starting Monday, Nov. 7.
MoDOT said the trail will have limited access to allow for crews to place girders along the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Rocheport Bridge.
The bridge access portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from dusk until dawn. The project is scheduled to be done on Nov. 14.
2 St. Louis schools will remain closed 1 week after a teacher and student died in shooting
Two St. Louis schools will remain closed going into this week, just days after a 19-year-old gunman forced his way on campus and began shooting, ultimately leaving a 15-year-old student and a teacher dead.
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School -- where the shooting took place -- and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be closed all week, according to a news release from the St. Louis Public Schools. The two schools are within walking distance of one another.
The continual closure of the school comes almost one week after a shooter fatally shot two people and wounded several others on October 24. The attack on the St. Louis high school is at least the 67th shooting to happen on American school grounds this year, marking another devastating moment in the growing reality of gun violence against students and educators.