'This is once in a lifetime': onlookers react to Rocheport Bridge demolition
The I-70 Rocheport bridge demolition began Sunday morning. The bridge officially dropped into the Missouri river after the explosion around 9 a.m.
Two warning shots were fired prior to the explosion, one to scare aquatic life from the bridge and the other to warn watchers.
Crowds gathered on both sides of the Missouri River to watch the demolition, several gathering outside Les Bourgeois for pastries, cocktails and the show.
Interstate 70 Warrior Hockey showdown helps fight cancer
The interstate 70 Warrior Hockey Showdown commenced Sunday morning. The funds raised from the games will go towards Alex Bujak and his wife as she battles breast cancer.
The two teams competing, the St. Louis Blues Warriors and the Kansas City Warriors, are comprised of disabled veterans and aim to make an impact in their respective communities.
They raised a total of $2200 Sunday for the Bujak family.
Columbia, MU to host September 11 remembrance ceremony
The University of Missouri will hold a ceremony on Monday in remembrance of the 3,000 lives lost to the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.
The public is invited to the wreath-laying ceremony that will be held at 10 a.m. on MU's campus Francis Quadrangle.
Plane makes emergency landing in field near Moberly
A small plane made an emergency landing about two miles from the Moberly Airport.
Two men were aboard the plane when it ran out of fuel, 20 minutes after taking off from Columbia Regional Airport.
The men were able to make a successful landing in a bean field. No injuries were reported.
'It is do or die:' Protesters rally downtown in annual Walk for the Climate
About 85 protesters huddled in front of the Boone County Courthouse Sunday, rehearsing chants, holding up signs and advocating for renewable energy and environmental protection in the annual Walk for the Climate, a rally and 5K.
The walk and rally were hosted by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Mid-Missouri Sierra Club and the League of Women Voters, a group of grassroots organizations. The groups have been orchestrating this event since 2015, making it the ninth consecutive year, said Peaceworks' director Mark Haim. Live music, speeches and voter registration took place before protesters marched through downtown Columbia.