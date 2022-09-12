Mid-Missouri hosts Patriot Day ceremonies to honor lives lost on 9/11
Columbia and Mexico hosted events on Sunday to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.
Cadets at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico participated in a ceremony where they lowered a flag to half-mast.
In Columbia, the city partnered with the University of Missouri to host a wreath-laying ceremony. The ceremony included a procession, wreath laying, presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards and a flyover by the MU Health Care helicopter.
"There's a lot of memes": How a new generation remembers 9/11
21 years after the terrorist attacks on September 11th, some young Americans reflect on a day they weren't alive to remember. Students walking around Mizzou's campus on Sunday said their impressions of 9/11 were mostly shaped by school and family.
"I was less than one at the time of 9/11," Greg Pierson, a 21 year old MU student, said. "But, I think I was raised in an era where we sort of fear a little bit of terrorism, or terrorism is something we think about. And I think before 9/11 that wasn't how my parents or my grandparents were raised."
Some students acknowledged they don't remember 9/11 the same as generations before them.
"I mean, obviously [9/11] is going to live in history books forever," 20 year old MU student Ryan Wilcox said. "But, I mean, I think the feeling that people had whenever it first occurred I think that has faded and will continue to fade."
City of Columbia installs speed bumps on streets ranked highest in need
The City of Columbia is installing speed bumps on Smith Drive and Louisville Drive in the Georgetown neighborhood in an effort to prevent drivers from speeding.
For several years, the city council's Neighborhood Traffic Management program has ranked Smith Drive and Louisville Drive as the highest in need of traffic calming.
In early June, the program held its meeting deciding to install the speed bumps. As of right now, crews are in the process on installing them and the work is not completed yet.
Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror
President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held under a steady rain.
He paid tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
Biden noted that even after the United States left Afghanistan that his administration continues to pursue those responsible for the 9/11 attacks.
Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.
The secretary's comments could help fuel fears that gas prices will spike again after they began sinking last month, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown. The steady decline in prices has been driven by multiple factors, including recession fears that have knocked down oil prices and the fact that some Americans cut back on driving when gas prices spiked above $5 a gallon.
Yellen on Sunday also underscored her faith in the Federal Reserve to determine how best to avoid an economic recession, but acknowledged a potential recession is "a risk when the Fed is tightening monetary policy to redress inflation, so it's certainly a risk that we're monitoring."
First Alert Weather
Fog is not expected to be much of a factor while driving this morning, but do watch for roaming wildlife as animals are out moving around to stay warm and scavenge for food as its food supply is beginning to wain.
There will be lots of sunshine on your Monday with temps only near 70 at lunchtime, reaching daytime highs in the upper 70s. Temps will be quick to cool this evening falling in the 60s and eventually the lower/middle 50s overnight.