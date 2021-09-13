CPS Board to vote on COVID Action Plan
The Columbia Public School Board is scheduled to vote Monday on extending its current 2021-2022 Coronavirus Plan.
The plan details the district policy on mask wearing, which have been in effect since August 16.
Monday's school board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be streamed live on the district's website.
UM Board of Curators to review campus mask mandate on Monday
The UM System Board of Curators will review campus masking policy on Monday during a special meeting.
The policy requires masking in classrooms and in situations where social distancing cannot happen. MU required masks in all buildings, regardless of social distance, during the previous school year.
Columbia's Municipal Court offering a warrant amnesty for one week beginning Monday
The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty for one week, beginning Monday, Sep. 13 through Friday, Sep. 17.
The warrant amnesty applies to anyone with outstanding warrants in Columbia and facing arrest for failing to appear for traffic, parking tickets or other ordinance violations.
Autopsies are scheduled for Daniel and Pam Stephan
The autopsies for Daniel and Pam Stephan are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The results of the autopsies may not be available for a couple of weeks.
Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California's Newsom
In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters to defeat a looming recall that could remove him from office.
Meanwhile, leading Republican Larry Elder broadly criticized the media for what he described as double standards that insulated Newsom from scrutiny throughout the contest.
The late-summer weekend was a swirl of political activity, as candidates staged rallies, continued bus tours and cluttered the TV airwaves with advertising offering their closing arguments in advance of the election that concludes Tuesday.
Forecast: The week starts warm, eyeing rain chances Tuesday night
Hazy skies kept temps lower than originally forecast and turned that typical blue sky to more of a reddish-orange hue. conditions are still warm to begin the week, but mid-week rain chances will help change that!
The week starts warm and slight increases in humidity will also lead to higher heat index values. Generally, those were near 90 degrees this weekend. Look for max heat index values closer to 91-94 on Monday and Tuesday...Not out of control, but noticeably muggier.