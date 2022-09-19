Columbia Heritage Festival highlights diverse history of community
People gathered in Nifong Park this weekend for the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department put on the event.
The festival is geared toward families as a way to present the culture of Missouri’s past in a living setting. Visitors are encouraged to interact with living history with live music, crafts and reenacted demonstrations.
The festival saw an estimated attendance of around 7,000 over the course of the two days.
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend, Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room.
Little told police she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
Columbia Faith Groups host CROP Hunger Walk, raise over $15,000
The 27th annual Columbia CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday raised over $15,000 for food pantries in Columbia and around the country.
Churches from around Columbia register teams to see who can raise the most money for the walk. The winner gets a trophy with their name on it. 25% of the donations goes to food pantries in Columbia while the rest goes to the walk's sponsor, Church World Service. Church World Service uses the money to fight hunger nationwide.
The group hopes to raise $21,000 by the end of the year. Donations will be accepted online until November 1st.
Shyrock's 'Pacman' corn maze opens up for fall season
Shyrock's Callaway Farms opened for the fall season this weekend featuring a corn maze in a Pacman design. It takes up to four months for the farm to design the 16 acres of corn field every year.
The farm is open three days a week, Friday through Sunday. It's been up and running now for 21 years. Visitors come from all over to take part in the fall tradition.
The farm will stay open through November 6.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral to take place Monday morning
The state funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take place Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
KOMU 8 will bring you on-air coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. CST, with the funeral set to begin at 5 a.m. at Windsor Castle. Services will be streamed on KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 News app.
The Queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96 at her country home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.