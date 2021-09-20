Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.
The vaccine maker said Monday it plans to seek authorization for this age group soon in the U.S., Britain and Europe -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.
Lincoln University student found dead Sunday
According to a press release sent by Lincoln University, one student was found dead Sunday.
Dominik Dudley-Moore was found in his on-campus residence in Dawson Hall.
No foul play is suspected and the incident is still under investigation by Lincoln University Police Department.
DEVELOPING: Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
Human remains discovered Sunday in Teton County, Wyoming are "consistent" with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, according to FBI officials.
According to an FBI official the cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is schedule for Tuesday according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.
Authorities continue to search for Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has not been seen since last Tuesday.
Columbia City Council to decide how to spend 2022 Annual Budget at Monday's meeting
Monday evening's City Council meeting will be the final scheduled public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget.
The public will have the opportunity to speak and give their opinions regarding how the funds should be allocated.
Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for The City of Columbia, said that Columbia has proposed spending $474-million in 2022.
According to Olsen, one of the biggest priorities for the annual funds will be to increase wages of City employees by 3% in order to help solve the staffing shortage issues in Columbia. When allocating those funds, a priority for the City is to pay employees competitive wages.
'Walk for the Climate' urges action nationally and in Columbia
Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held a rally and 5K walk Sunday afternoon to advocate for action on climate change both in Columbia and nationally.
Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, said the demonstration was meant to draw attention to the issue and remind both local and federal government officials that it needs to be addressed.
Organizers said they want to see the Columbia City Council commit to reaching 100% clean, renewable energy for electricity.
Forecast: Storms expected this evening, autumn-like weather sets in mid week
Conditions were, once again, warm this past weekend and Monday will be no different. A big cold front is on the way and will send more fall-like weather to Missouri.
The cold front is still in central Kansas as of Monday morning and will take until late evening to reach central Missouri. Showers and thunderstorms will again become possible after 6pm. A few of these storms may become strong with 40-60mph winds possible.