Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday.
The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. The festivities this weekend included a street fair and stage with performers and a drag showcase.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest has put on events for the local LGBTQIA+ community for more than 18 years.
Alzheimer's Association hosts kick-off party before Saturday's walk
The Walk to End Alzheimer's Foundation hosted a kick-off party at TRYPS Children's Theater in the Columbia Mall Sunday afternoon. Nearly a dozen participants attended.
Attendants walked through the mall to set the tone for the big event on October 8, when participants and teams will walk at Memorial Stadium. Columbia is positioned to be one of the largest walks in the state of Missouri with a goal of $150,000. So far, the group has raised $117,722.
If you're interested in donating, you may do so here.
Three Missouri startups picked for Google Black founders program
Three Missouri startups were chosen for the latest cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. Plabook, which is based in St. Louis, Free From Market, which is based in Kansas City and Athlytic, which relocated to St. Louis, were all selected.
The program offers non-dilutive cash awards to Black-led startups. Selected founders receive $100,000 in funding, tech resources and support in growing their startups.
With this fund, Google aims to address startup funding disparities considering Black startup founders have historically lacked necessary support and funding. In 2020, Black founders raised less than 1% of all venture capital dollars invested in the U.S., according to Google.
"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house
Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend.
Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment.
Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he wants people to see first hand how the department works. "This isn't about us, this is about our community," said Bennett. "We want them to feel that they can come to us with any problem they have, big or small and we're there to help them."
Columbia Family Raises Over $10,000 for Children with Down Syndrome
As of Sunday afternoon over $10,000 had been donated. That money will help fund what Stoll describes as a "huge need" for Mid-Missouri families that can't make the trip to Kansas City to access their services.
The community will have another chance to show their support on October 8th when the Down Syndrome Institute puts on the fifth annual Down Syndrome Walk at Stankowski Field.
Forecast: A very mild, sunny week ahead and there are signs of autumn in the trees!
The weather will be very quiet this week - Monday through Saturday. Look for breezy winds at times during the day which could lead to brief wind chills in the mornings, feeling like we are in the lower to middle 40s.
Morning lows this week will generally fall in the middle to upper 40s. There may be some areas in the upper 30s at night this week. No frost is expected at this time.
Afternoon temperatures will generally only reach the lower to middle 70s this week as cool, dry air flows in to Missouri from regions far north into Canada near the poles.