Hickman student describes how rumor of a gun cut homecoming dance short
A student who attended Hickman High School's homecoming dance Saturday spoke with KOMU 8 Sunday about how rumors of a gun brought the dance to an abrupt end.
A district spokesperson said administrators ended the dance 15 minutes early because the rumors of a gun were causing a disruption.
One Hickman High School freshman, who did not want to be identified, said the dance came to a chaotic end.
Four Boonville businesses caught selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks
According to the Boonville Police Department, four establishments failed alcohol sale compliance checks Saturday after selling liquor to minors.
The department listed La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, The Palace, The Hotel Frederick and Casey's North as non-compliant.
Boonville PD said in two of the instances, employees did not ask the minor for identification when purchasing alcohol. In the other two instances, the employees did ask for identification but still sold them alcohol after they were provided the minor's identification.
Two arrested in Miller County for trafficking drugs
According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested two people in Miller County Friday morning for trafficking drugs after locating approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine and other items used to sell narcotics in the residence.
The Mid Missouri Drug Task Force responded to the residence off Byrd Circle outside Lake Ozark.
Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs
Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their 16th straight victory.
The Cardinals’ franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951.
Forecast: Hot start to the week, rain possible in a few days
Sunday's high reached 89 degrees and due to very warm nighttime lows, there is no reason we do not see our highs soar into the lower 90s this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine today and another dry, breezy wind out from the southwest at 15-25mph. Relative humidity will be around 30-40% today.
Not too often will temperatures reach the 90s this late in September (or this late into the year). Our record highs for Monday and Tuesday are 93 and 99 degrees, respectively. The average last date to reach 90 degrees is September 15th, but is closer to September 11th over the last 30-year climatological period.
Starting Wednesday will be the increase in cloud cover due to an upper-level storm system becoming more overhead. Rain will still be somewhat limited, but becomes more likely into Thursday, eventually coming to a close Friday.