MSHP increased troopers on highways, waterways for Labor Day Weekend
According to data collected last year by MSHP, troopers respond to more traffic and boating related incidents over Labor Day Weekend.
During Labor Day Weekend in 2022, eight people died and 398 were injured, and 1,041 traffic crashes occurred in Missouri, according to a tweet from the MSHP.
To combat this, MSHP has increased troop presence, to reduce accidents and educate the public. MSHP reminds travelers to be safe and to think ahead this holiday weekend.
Authorities locate, safely return missing St. Louis man
The St. Louis County Police Department announced that authorities have safely located a St. Louis man who was first reported missing Saturday morning.
According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 80-year-old John Spight was located in Iowa and has been brought home safely.
Lakota's downtown location reopens following sufficient water damage
Following a sprinkler head malfunction that caused serious damage, Downtown Lakota Coffee Co. closed down on June 9.
The downtown location reopened over the weekend with new renovations. The co-owner said they're glad to see customers back inside the coffee shop.
A jet ski exploded in the Lake of the Ozarks, causing minor injuries
A 64-year-old women was injured Sunday morning after a jet ski explosion. The cause of the explosion is unknown.
Boating operator, Lori White, attempted to restart the jet ski after it lost power, prompting the explosion and a fire. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital via ambulance, and sustained minor injuries.
13-year-old fires gun after St. Louis high school suspends football game, relocates students off campus due to fighting
St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School suspended a football game after fights broke out on campus, leading to a gunfire. No one was injured.
The shooter, a 13-year-old, has since been arrested.
This is the third school to enact safety measures following student fighting this week.