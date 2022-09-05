"That does not fall out of the sky very often": Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park
Thanks to a $400,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major upgrade.
The donation was given by the late JD and Anna Hall. Anna passed away in 2013 and JD in 2017. Before their deaths, the couple would stop by Memorial Cemetery to visit their son's grave site, who passed away from brain cancer at age 32.
In a statement, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department said "they chose to make the donation of funds because of the joy they experienced watching Columbia youth play sports at Cosmo Park. The Parks and Recreation Department is extremely thankful for their generous donation."
The department proposed several renovations, including building a set of bleachers at field No. 5 similar to those at Faurot Field. The department also wants to replace the scoreboards and goalposts, build more room for concessions and equipment, and make the area more accessible to people with disabilities.
Christmas in September gives 100 Missouri families free toys
The North County Police Cooperative partnered with STL Youth Sports Outreach to hold a “Christmas in September” toy giveaway event.
Scott Collett helps run STL Youth Outreach and says it helps kids get sports equipment who otherwise couldn’t afford it.
“I grew up in this community, so I know the people that live in this community and how hard the struggle is, especially nowadays,” Collett says. “It’s a shame for a kid not to be able to play sports or not to have something just because of the money situation.”
North County Police Cooperative Corporal Corey Hawkins-Byrd says the goal of events like these is to give back to the community.
“It’s also a way to build relationships with the youth and our residents, so any chance we get to bridge that gap between police and community, we’re all for it,” Corporal Hawkins-Byrd says.
Mokane's World's Fair sees record numbers
Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club.
The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions.
Sunday is the last day of the 3 day festival and Rogers says that the turnout this year is the highest number of visitors they've seen, thought final numbers from ticket sales aren't finalized yet.
Rogers says that the community outpour is due to the unique events they host for the fair, such as a demolition derby, a tractor pull, and their claim to fame: a mutton sandwich.
Low-income households eligible for free Roots N Blues vouchers
A limited number of complimentary Roots N Blues Festival passes are available for Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level.
Residents meeting this requirement for free vouchers can register through the Roots N Blues Free ticket entry form, via telephone by calling Columbia Parks and Rec at 573-874-7460 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and by visiting the Columbia Parks and Rec's office at 1 S. Seventh Street during regular business hours.
Registration does not guarantee admissions as recipients will be selected in a random drawing by Columbia Parks and Rec. Winners must pick up vouchers at the Parks and Recreation office between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6 during regular business hours.
Vouchers must be exchanged for admission wristbands on-site with photo ID at the Roots N Blues box office at Stephens Lake Park. Wristbands are pass holders’ ticket for entry, as the festival is a cashless event.
1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes
Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state.
The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.
First Alert Weather
Rain will be possible Monday as an upper-level system still lingers around Illinois, spinning clouds and even rain our direction. This happened yesterday and provided parts of mid-Missouri with surprise rain showers.
Now back to the rain - If you have outdoor plans, cookouts or just want to be outside, there will be rain chances today. The best chance for rain appears to be during the afternoon, from 12pm to 5pm.