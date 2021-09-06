Prayer vigil held for Rock Bridge baseball players injured in accident
Five Rock Bridge High School baseball players were injured in an accident early Saturday morning.
A crowd gathered on the top floor of the patient visitor garage for University Hospital to show support for Davis Taylor, one of the injured players who is in the hospital.
What a powerful morning. We ended by saying a prayer and raising our hands to Davis as he was able to watch from the window. Continue to heal Davis and Reid. All of Bruin Nation is behind you. pic.twitter.com/wwoDpQqcOo— Rock Bridge Baseball (@RBbruinbaseball) September 5, 2021
Organizers did not specify what specifically happened to cause the injuries beyond that it was an accident and a group of boys "having fun."
Health officials react to Mizzou game attendance
More than 46,000 people attended Mizzou's football home opener on Saturday in Columbia, making it the largest local event since the pandemic began.
Local health officials reacted Sunday to the large gathering. They said it could be cause for concern, but are confident the vaccine will help slow the spread of the virus. Nearly 51% of the Boone County population is fully vaccinated, as of Sunday.
"I think anytime you see a large group like that, yes, there's going to be some concern. But that concern, is going to be lightened quite a bit by the fact that we have a vaccine now," Assistant Director of the Columbia/Boone County Health Department Scott Clardy said.
At SEC Media days in July, Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz endorsed the vaccine, saying it was a way to watch out for your neighbor but also give the Tigers a competitive advantage.
Mizzou football beat Central Michigan 34-24.
Free Roots N Blues Festival vouchers available for low-income households
The passes are available to residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level, and recipients will be selected by random in a drawing by Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Households can register for vouchers online, via telephone by calling Columbia Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460, or in person at the Columbia Parks and Recreation office.
Registrations will be accepted Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 16. Ticket recipients can expect to be notified by Tuesday, Sept. 21.