MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector.
At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway 63.
MoDOT's plan would include two fly-over ramps, which would connect northbound 63 to westbound 70 and eastbound 70 to southbound 63. The project is expected to enter the formal design phase at the beginning of 2023.
New proposal could increase maximum time for Columbia's parking meters
The Parking Advising Commission met on Wednesday with the Parking Utility Division to discuss a new proposal for simplifying parking meters.
The changes in the proposal include changing the maximum time limit on meters, moving the enforcement time for meters to match parking garages and lots, and make the meters more flexible to change in the future by Public Works.
The changes in the proposal will not impact the rates of the parking meters. The Parking Advisory Commission voted and approved the proposal and will send a recommendation to the Downtown CID and City Staff for feedback before bringing it to the City Council.
With new district maps, political expert and current state rep say House 47 will be a close race
The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year. House District 47 covers the northwest part of Boone County. Redistricting cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia.
Republican John Martin faces Democrat Adrian Plank in this contest. Rep. Emily Weber said she believes the race between Martin and Plank will come down to a couple 100 votes.
"That seat will likely be competitive," Peverill Squire, a political science professor at MU who specializes in American politics and legislative studies, said. "That's probably the district here in this immediate area that's most likely to flip."
MU professor analyzes likelihood for Missouri's ballot questions to pass
Missouri has five ballot measures in its upcoming election. Of those measures, one automatically appears on ballots every 20 years. The others were voted onto the ballot by state lawmakers or through a petition.
Peverill Squire, a political science professor at MU, explained the likelihood of which amendments might pass and what happens next if they do.
Squire said there is not a clear indication on if Amendment 1 will pass or not. If Amendment 3 passed, Squire also suggested that the state legislature might be slow or hesitant to implement the program. He says most voters aren't going to pay close attention to Amendment 4. He believes Amendment 5 is likely to pass, but he said that it hinges on people understanding the details well enough to support it.
Former Columbia resident charged in 1984 cold case will remain in North Carolina for now
A former Columbia resident is charged in Boone County with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon of a Columbia woman in 1984.
After nearly 40 years, advanced DNA tracking technology was used to name Wilson as a potential suspect. DNA from Wilson's razor came back as a positive match from the DNA found on the victim, according to a probable cause statement.
Columbia Police Department Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said there are multiple other cold cases similar to Wilson's that are checked periodically for matches through DNA tracing. Hunter said Wilson would be tried under 1984 statutes because that was the time of the offense.