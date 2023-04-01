Ameren Missouri outage affects thousands of customers across the state
Friday's storms left thousands of Ameren Missouri customers without power. The largest outages were reported in St Louis and Camden County.
Cooler temperatures will be influencing wind gusts upwards of 45+ MPH Saturday morning. By Sunday winds slowly decrease but there will still be occasional gusts of 35+ MPH.
Illinois theater roof collapses in storm; injuries reported
The Belvidere Police Department said the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area and that calls began coming from the theater at 7:48 p.m. It said that an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage.
Numerous media reports said the collapse occurred at the Apollo Theatre during a heavy metal concert.
Belvidere is about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.
Nashville school shooting highlights importance of active assailant training
The Columbia Police Department (CPD), along with several other area law agencies, held active assailant training this week. The trainings are part of regular and ongoing officer training related to school safety to ensure officers are prepared for potential critical incidents.
This week's training focused on what each department's role is during the first five to 10 minutes of an active assailant situation.
CPD said the training will also prepare them for situations in office buildings, factories, large gatherings and sporting events.
Suspect in Smiley Lane gas station shooting arrested in Callaway County
Da'Marien Simmons, 19, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.
Simmons is accused of firing a gun outside of the Break Time gas station on Smiley Lane just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Three people, including two juveniles, sustained minor injuries.
According to court documents, surveillance footage showed Simmons pull a firearm from his waistband and fire at someone who hid behind a vehicle. The vehicle was struck several times. Simmons then fled the scene, court documents said.
Elected officials discuss marijuana tax with political club ahead of election
With the April 4 municipal election just four days away, elected officials answered questions regarding the city of Columbia and Boone County's proposed recreational marijuana tax.
The Muleskinners, a Democratic social group in Boone County, held its weekly Zoom session with Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson and Ward 6 council member Betsy Peters.
The main question for debate was whether it's constitutional for the tax to be stacked.
Earthquake safety tips to help prepare before any shaking starts
Tornadoes, ice storms and flooding are common in Missouri. However, earthquakes also pose a risk.
According to Jeff Briggs, the earthquake program director at the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the New Madrid seismic zone, situated in the southeast of the state, produces over 200 recordable earthquakes a year.
The New Madrid zone is the largest active seismic zone east of the Rockies. Mid-Missouri's proximity to the zone puts Missourians at a risk they might not fully realize.