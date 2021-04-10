Many have waited, but Phase 3 of the vaccination plan has finally arrived
It was long incoming for some, but starting today, anyone 16 years of age and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Many in this phase have been waiting for months to get vaccinated. Some have tried signing up during other phases and tiers, but have been unable to find available appointments.
"I have tried to get the vaccine for a while now. I tried signing up through, like, Hy-Vee and other events, but usually appointment times were already taken, so I couldn't really get on a waitlist or anything," said MU student Morgan Meyer.
The wait is now over as more vaccination events open up for the general public to attend.
Cole County will host an event on Saturday, April 10 at Capital Mall.
'Vaccines change business': vaccination clinic held for restaurant and bar employees
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is administering COVID-19 vaccines to restaurant and bar employees at the Blue Note Friday until 5 p.m.
They distributed the Moderna vaccine and had 250 appointments available. On Thursday, the health department had about 80 appointments left, so the clinic was opened to anyone 18 years old or older, who lives or works in Boone County. Around 220 were filled, after it opened to anyone.
Samuel Johnson, the general manager of Cafe Berlin, a local Columbia restaurant, said the vaccines change business.
“We’ve all been waiting anxiously because before any of this happened, we had to drop our crew down to just me and one other employee, which has been super hard on business,” Johnson said.
State education leaders adjust MAP testing during pandemic
The Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP Test, has been a staple in elementary and secondary Missouri education since 1998.
However this year, these assessments will have a much different look due to COVID-19 protocol.
Traditionally, the test is taken by grades 3 through 8 over multiple days, with each day covering a different subject, such as mathematics or science.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the "assessments are designed to check student learning to find out if Missouri students are reaching the Show-Me Standards."
In January, DESE announced plans to shorten the assessment by as much as 25% and extended the testing window for student through June 15, 2021.
Heart disease, fentanyl contributed to George Floyd's death but were not main cause, medical examiner says
George Floyd's heart disease and use of fentanyl were contributing factors to his death, but they were not the direct cause, the medical examiner who performed his autopsy testified on Friday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker ruled Floyd's death last May a homicide and identified the cause as "cardiopulmonary arrest" that occurred during "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" -- all findings he stood by in court on Friday.
Asked about the autopsy and Floyd's death certificate, Baker described the "top line of the cause of death" as "what you think is the most important thing that precipitated the death."
Forecast: Rainy, breezy & cooler for Saturday
For our weekend, we're looking at a tale of two halves. The first half comes our way Friday night - Saturday, when showers and gusty winds will overspread mid-MO. The second half arrives for Sunday, with near picture-perfect weather expected. We're breaking it all down in this evening's Weather Story.
Saturday: Rainy & Windy
The low pressure system responsible for our Friday night rain will slide east of us for Saturday. As it does so, moisture will wrap around on its back side. That will keep most of mid-MO firmly in rainy and windy conditions for much of Saturday.
Given the widespread nature of the rain, it's likely to be a washout. Additionally, temperatures will only climb into the lower 50s, which - when combined with the rain and wind - will make things feel raw. Those with outdoor plans Saturday should consider rescheduling them.
After everything is said and done, most of mid-MO should receive anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible. This could create minor flooding concerns for much of the area, especially in places that saw heavy rain just a few days ago.
Sunday: Mild & Enjoyable!
Rain will move out early Saturday night, setting the stage for some fabulous Sunday weather. We're looking at sunny skies from start to finish, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s!