Changing of guard around Mid-Missouri political positions
After eight years as the mayor of Jefferson City, the city held a reception Friday for Carrie Tergin in honor of her service. Meanwhile in Columbia, the city council held a special meeting to swear in new council members, Nick Knoth and Donald Waterman.
Tergin will step down from her role during her final city council meeting April 17. Ron Fitzwater will be sworn in as the new mayor of Jefferson City during that meeting.
"It's incredible to see so many people coming out and the appreciation I have for this community, I'm so lucky," Tergin said. "We faced a lot of challenges in eight years, but it was the best eight years I could have asked for because of people like this."
Flags ordered to fly at half-staff Saturday for fallen Missouri Black Hawk army pilot
Gov. Mike Parson ordered that the United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings in the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in honor of an armed forces member who died in the Black Hawk training accident in Kentucky last month.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Radford Smith, of St. James, Missouri, died after two Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during a nighttime training mission on March 29.
Missouri ranks in top three states for domestic violence reports
Missouri is the third highest-ranked state of people who have experienced a form of domestic abuse, according to the World Population Review.
A national domestic violence organization found that 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of Missouri men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
Missouri had 45,548 reported domestic violence incidents in 2018, a 10.3% increase from 2014, according to the World Population Review's report.
Ozark Amphitheater suffers severe fire damage
Owners of the Ozark Amphitheater say the "show must go on" even after a fire caused severe damage to the building Thursday night.
The Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to the reported fire in the Ozark Amphitheater in Camdenton, off of Business Route 5, around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the fire district.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.