Special election to be held in August for Columbia City Council Third Ward seat
Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin announced Friday that there will be a special election held on Aug. 2 to determine the winner for the Columbia City Council Third Ward seat.
The results for the seat were certified earlier this week. Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala received 1,102 votes each on April 5.
Family and friends of killed MoDOT worker still looking for answers
Family members and friends of former Missouri Department of Transportation worker Kaitlyn Anderson gathered outside the Jefferson City MoDOT offices on Friday morning to advocate for better worker safety.
Anderson was killed on Nov. 18, 2021 while on the job, along with her unborn baby and 58-year-old co-worker James Brooks. They were striping Telegraph Road near Interstate 255 in St. Louis.
It might still be a good time to buy a house even as mortgage rates hit 5% for first time in over a decade
"It really impacts what you're able to take a loan out on," Billy Dexheimer, a Columbia realtor, said.