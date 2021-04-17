20-year old injured after shots fired at Brown Station Road and Elm Grove Drive
Columbia PD responded to a call of shots fired at 4:35 p.m. on Friday.
A 20-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital according to a release from CPD.
Around 10-12 squad cars responded to the scene.
Bird scooters' return may impact local businesses
Bird scooters made their return to Columbia this week.
There are 500 scooters in the city and they should be around for at least a year.
Some businesses around Columbia support the return, but others feel as if the scooters will bring the same issues from their first run.
Arrest made in Cole County after pursuit, manhunt
Around 3 a.m. on Friday, the Cole County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop Charles Yelm's vehicle in the 6400 block of Old Bass Road.
Well then left his vehicle, where a foot pursuit ensued.
After nearly nine hours, Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to take Yelm into custody without incident on Bush Creek Road.