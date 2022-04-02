Columbia special educator promotes inclusion through 'Kindness Clubs'
One special educator is trying to make middle school inclusive to all students.
Sarah Greenlee is the special education department chair and instructional mentor at Gentry Middle School in Columbia. Greenlee started the Gentry Kindness Club during the 2016-2017 school year to encourage students to be kind to everyone even when it's hard to.
Contact tracing, data reporting scaled as Missouri shifts toward endemic response
Friday marked the start of the coronavirus endemic phase in Missouri. It’s the fifth state to make the shift, following California, Utah, New Jersey and Arizona.
“COVID is not novel any longer,” Department of Health and Senior Services epidemiologist Nathan Koffarnus said. “And that's really what endemic signifies is that it's here, and we have to figure out ways to live with it and cope with it.”
Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones
A former city councilwoman alleges in a federal lawsuit that Jefferson City officials violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property.
Edith Vogel filed the lawsuit Thursday against the city of Jefferson City and Mayor Carrie Tergin, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.
House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana
The House has voted with a slim bipartisan majority to federally decriminalize marijuana.
The vote was 220 to 204. Republicans Tom McClintock of California, Brian Mast and Matt Gaetz, both of Florida, joined the majority of Democrats in supporting the bill, while Democrats Henry Cuellar of Texas and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire voted against.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, will prevent federal agencies from denying federal workers security clearances for cannabis use, and will allow the Veterans' Administration to recommend medical marijuana to veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder, plus gains revenue by authorizing a sales tax on marijuana sales.
Lineup announced for 15th annual Roots N Blues festival
Roots N Blues Festival announced its lineup Friday as festival passes and single-day tickets go on sale.
The festival will take place at Stephens Lake Park from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The weekend will feature a wide range of artists.