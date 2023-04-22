GoComo combines bus routes for entire day due to driver shortage
GoCOMO, Columbia's public bus service, combined service routes on Friday due to a driver shortage. Public Works combined its six routes into three to help deal with the shortage. The route combined Black and Orange, Green and Red, and Blue and Gold.
The drivers leave the Wabash Bus Station and complete one route before stopping back by the station to complete the other route.
The city attributed the issue to a bus driver shortage that's happening nationwide. In Columbia, operations demand for 45 active bus drivers, but the department is 11 short. Ogan said these situations can happen at a moment's notice, and it's hard to predict if another one would happen.
Second person arrested for connection to October shooting in Columbia, police say
Columbia police have arrested a second person in connection to an October shooting near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Road.
Police arrested Semaj Rashod Clark, 22, for alleged first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
The other suspect was arrested for alleged first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. Police arrested Derrick Blackmon, 22, in February.
No injuries reported after tree falls on Columbia home
A tree fell onto one unit of a duplex in Louisville Court Friday afternoon. The occupant of the opposite side of the duplex, Adeline Morris, was home at the time. They made the 911 call when the tree fell.
The Boone County Fire Department arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. They said no one was in the unit when the tree fell, and no one in the area was injured. Some pets were in the building at the time, but they are also safe.
Schnucks issues allergy advisory for select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks, which may contain milk
Some Schnucks Pretzel Schticks may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen, Schnucks announced Friday in an allergy alert.
People with a milk allergy or sensitivity could risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
According to the alert, Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks and Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks are affected by the advisory.
The company said in the alert that customers can return affected products to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
Beloved campus dog Harlan's legacy continues as MU dedicates bench
MU and the Missouri Students Association (MSA) dedicated a white bench in Peace Park in honor of Harlan, the dog, on Friday. The 11-year-old Great Pyrenees had a stroke back in February and had to be put down. He was loved by many in the MU community.
The dedication ceremony started with a speech from MSA President Josiah Mendoza. MU Chancellor Mun Choi also spoke and invited Harlan's owner, Cris Wood, to say a few words. MSA Vice President Molly Miller then shared her personal experiences with Harlan.