Columbia teacher and district finance officer thinking strategically with new salary increase
A new salary increase approved by the Columbia School Board will put the starting pay for teachers above $40,000 for the first time ever. The salary increase will apply across the board to all district employee groups.
Columbia is in a unique position because of its local funding. Smaller districts are more reliant on state funding.
The new collective bargaining agreement with salary increases extends through part of 2024.
Columbia man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2020 murder
A Columbia man who was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
David Myers was sentenced Friday to 30 years for the second-degree murder charge, and he will also serve another 10 years for armed criminal action. Those sentences will run consecutively.
Myers was arrested in June 2020 after Anthony Lockwood was found unresponsive on the roadways of north Columbia. Lockwood was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Local nonprofit continues helping Ukraine refugees as new federal sponsorship program rolls out
The Biden administration announced plans Thursday to expedite the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, creating a new system that will allow ordinary citizens and organizations such as churches to sponsor them.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) has over 45 years of history helping refugees resettlement in mid-Missouri. Facing this new plan, Dan Lester, CCCNMO executive director, said they are still waiting for more information from the federal government and their national partners.
For CCCNMO's current plan, they continue to provide supportive services to those Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in mid-Missouri and check daily to see if we have any scheduled arrivals coming from Ukraine.
MU Health Care pediatrician 'not surprised' after report of decreased vaccine numbers for kindergartners
Recent data published from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a slight decrease in vaccination rates amongst kindergartners.
The report said vaccination rates fell in the 2020-2021 school year in comparison to the previous school year by 1%. Kindergarteners had a 93.9% vaccination rate for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), 93.6% for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis, and 93.6% for varicella.
For one local pediatrician, the report was not shocking.
"I don't think it's a surprise that we've seen a drop in the vaccines," MU Health Care's Dr. Christopher Wilhelm said.
MU remembers lost students, faculty and staff at annual ceremony
The University of Missouri held its annual Remembers event on Friday. This event is set to remember the students, faculty and staff who have passed in the last school year.
Members of the university and the community were there to pay respect.
This is the first year since 2019 where families were able to attend because of the pandemic. The last two years have been held over video produced by the university.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Saturday will be slightly more breezy than Friday with winds gusting near or above 40mph. These winds will continue to be out of the south bringing in the much warmer air needed to raise our temperatures 10 degrees above average, as well as moisture that will become apparent into the evening.
A cold front will sweep through mid-Missouri Saturday night. This won't have a huge impact on our temperatures, but will cool us back down to near average. The main thing that this cold front will bring is our next chance for rain.