Bill allowing direct access to physical therapy signed into law
A bill that makes direct access to physical therapy services easier for Missourians was signed into law Thursday morning.
A signing ceremony took place in Gov. Mike Parson's office at the State Capitol where he was accompanied by Senate bill 51 sponsors, Sen. Karla Eslinger and Rep. Brenda Shields, and other stakeholders.
Salvation Army Columbia sees increased demand for shelter, other services
The Salvation Army Columbia is experiencing an increase in demand for its social aid services, including shelter at its Harbor House facility.
The capacity at Harbor House has returned to its pre-pandemic number of 61 beds available for temporary housing. Sean Spence, director of community relations, said the facility has been close to meeting its capacity limits this week after residents of an encampment near the Interstate 70 and Highway 63 connector were evicted.
Police arrest juvenile suspect for 2020 Cosmo Park deadly shooting
Police arrested a juvenile Friday in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in Cosmopolitan Park late 2020.
The unidentified juvenile was arrested on charges of second-degree murder. It's the third arrest in the case, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Isaiah Brunson, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty in April 2022 and has a hearing at 10 a.m. May 15.
Cole County EMS to return nearly $300,000 to state after clerical error
Cole County Emergency Medical Services will return nearly $300,000 back to the state after a clerical error four years ago.
In 2019, Cole County EMS was given nearly $600,000 through a state-funded Ground Emergency Medical Plan (GEMT) through MO HealthNet. In a recent audit, it found that number should’ve been cut in half.
Day Dreams Foundation hosts open house with help from MU football star
The Day Dreams Foundation opened its doors to the public on Friday for an event to commemorate the opening of its upgraded office space.
The foundation grants scholarships and equipment to kids ages 5-18 who need financial assistance in order to participate in extracurricular activities. Commonly funded activities include youth sports, music lessons, drama classes and youth summer camps.