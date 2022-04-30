Soaring cooking oil price impacts Columbia restaurants
Indonesia, a top palm-oil exporter, banned exports beginning on Thursday. As an alternative to palm, soybean oil futures in the United States soared to the highest price on record for a third straight day.
A Columbia barbecue restaurant has already seen the increasing oil prices for the last six months.
"So the oil containers used to run us right around 22 to 25 a container. And now they're closer to $40 a container. So that's almost doubled," Big Daddy's BBQ manager Nan Jones said.
A medical marijuana tax bill could benefit consumers and dispensary owners
New medical marijuana legislation could bring tax benefits to Missouri dispensaries.
The Missouri House Ways and Means Committee approved Senate bill 807 on Wednesday. The bill would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to claim businesses expense deductions on their tax returns, which is currently not allowed in Missouri because cannabis is still federally illegal.
David Smith, the treasurer of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, is one of the outspoken proponents of the bill.
“This bill is designed to place legally licensed cannabis operators on equal footing with any other legal business in the state of Missouri," Smith said.
Jefferson City Medical Group unveils news surgery center
The Jefferson City Medical Group Surgery Center (JCMG) is now open to the public after it outgrew its previous space.
A new building was constructed on West Edgewood Drive to replace the old space on Stadium Boulevard.
The surgery center broke ground last March, and it opened for patients on April 5.
"So we went from seven pre-op bays at the old site to 12 now," Gladbach said. "At the old space, we had nine post-op and now we have 14. We have four operating rooms now, before we had three. We have three procedure rooms here, as before we only had two."
Diesel prices hit an all-time average high, affecting shipping costs and the average consumer
Diesel prices hit an all-time average high on Friday, reaching $5.16 a gallon. The national average price is now $1 higher than gasoline prices.
The $1 difference between average diesel and gasoline prices is the largest gap between the two oils since November 2008. Shipping manufacturers, agriculture equipment and even some larger vehicles can all expect to pay more at the pump with diesel increasing.
Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He explained how the diesel price increase could trickle down and affect the average consumer.
Forecast: Tracking storms for Friday night and a quiet weekend ahead
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale). This means that there likely won’t be issues, but you’ll still want to pay attention.
Saturday will become sunny and it will be windy! Gusts up to 35 mph are possible through the day with highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday will be a touch cooler with highs near 70.
Rain chances return on Monday with passing chances continuing through the week. Temperatures are expected to be below average for much of the week.