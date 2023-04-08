Tax exemptions for diapers and guns pass in the Missouri Senate
Diapers, guns, and feminine hygiene products could become a little cheaper for Missourians.
The Missouri State Senate passed two bills on Thursday that would create exemptions for local, state and sales taxes for these products.
Not only would guns be exempt from taxes, Senate Bill 131 proposes all firearms and ammunition sold in the state of Missouri will be exempt from all state and local taxes.
New round of road closures scheduled near downtown Columbia
The city of Columbia announced in a press release Thursday that it will close East Walnut Street starting Monday as part of pavement repairs along the road.
The next round of closures will affect East Walnut Street from North William Street to Old Highway 63 North for up to two weeks. The city is detouring traffic onto Broadway while construction is taking place.
Improvements will consist of wider sidewalks, redone ADA ramps, and a whole new street, complete with seven inches of new concrete underneath the new layer of asphalt.
Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on U.S. approval of the abortion medication mifepristone, throwing into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion in a ruling that waved aside decades of scientific approval.
The immediate impact of the ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, which does not go into immediate effect, was unclear.
The abortion drug has been widely used in the U.S. since 2000 and there is essentially no precedent for a lone judge overruling the medical decisions of the Food and Drug Administration. Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medication abortion in the United States, along with misoprostol, which is also used to treat other medical conditions.
Missouri generates $126.2 million in March marijuana sales
Missouri has sold $126.2 million in cannabis in March, which is only the second month of adult use sales for recreational use.
$93.5 million were sold from recreational cannabis sales, while an additional $32.7 million were in medical marijuana sales.
This is higher than the $103 million that was made from Missouri's February sales.