What it means for borrowers after the sixth extension of federal student loan payment pause
According to the Federal Reserve, Americans owe over $1.7 trillion in student loan debt – more than they owe on either credit cards or auto loans. This extension has delivered significant relief to more than 40 million borrowers.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that canceling all federal student loan debt would cost roughly $1.6 trillion, and canceling $10,000 per borrower would cost between $210 billion and $280 billion.
President Biden promised to cancel $10,000 for borrowers on his campaign trail. Now he is under tremendous pressure to forgive student debt.
St. Louis Fed leader says U.S. is 'behind the curve' in fighting inflation
James Bullard, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis visited the University of Missouri Friday to discuss the U.S. economy.
Bullard acknowledged that the U.S. is “behind the curve” in adjusting interest rates to control inflation, which is a used to describe the rising cost of goods and services.
He said the U.S. economy growth rate may be attributed to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the omicron variant. He said the strength of the upcoming quarters will depend on the continued reopening of businesses and fading of the pandemic.
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
The sanctions mark the administration's latest move to punish the two countries for Russia's ongoing deadly invasion of Ukraine -- and the first time the sanctions in response to the war have come from Capitol Hill.
One bill suspends normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, punishing the countries by paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from them. The other prohibits energy imports from Russia, including oil, coal and natural gas.
Jackson marks her historic confirmation with a moving speech: 'We've made it. All of us'
"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States." Jackson said while standing alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Jackson said her confirmation to the nation's highest court was something "all Americans can take great pride" in, and said the US has "come a long way toward perfecting our union."
No military ballots received as Columbia City Council Third Ward candidates await results
These last ballots could've been the tiebreaker for the election for the Third Ward Columbia City Council seat. Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala both accumulated 1,102 votes in the election on Tuesday.
The county's next step is to certify the election, which will begin Monday morning. And with no military or overseas ballots received, it now creates an interesting twist for the seat.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain possible in the afternoon and evening hours.
KOMU 8's First Alert weather team expect chances for rain and a few storms Monday through Wednesday as well.
The beginning of next week will see temperatures well above average in the 70s and even reaching up to the low 80s on Tuesday before cooling back down on Thursday.
We will provide more updates to keep you informed on-air and online. Be sure to get the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App for the latest.