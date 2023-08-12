Columbia school board to discuss re-implementing in-person driver's education program
The Columbia School Board plans to discuss re-implementing and offering in-person driver's education lessons at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. These courses would provide an instructor and car at lessons.
The current course offering for driver's education in CPS is online. The course includes the basics of online driving instruction, but not supervised instruction.
CPS previously stopped teaching driver's education with cars and driving instructors when the pandemic required social distancing.
If the board votes to approve the program, instructors and vehicles will be available next summer for students who have received learner's permits.
Mizzou Athletics announces reduced 'fan-friendly' concession prices for football games
Missouri football game attendees may notice some reduced prices on the concession menu this season.
MU Athletics announced what it's calling "fan-friendly" concessions pricing ahead of the 2023 football season.
The lower pricing will be in effect for the entire stadium and will feature cheeseburgers for $5, hot dogs for $3, and small popcorns, bottled water and bottled soda for $2. These items each dropped about $3 on average.
The Food Bank hosts Pack School Pantries back to school food drive
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri hosted its Pack School Pantries food drive at the Columbia Mall on Friday.
The organization said donations from the drive go specifically to "underserved" children and their families in Boone County.
The bank is accepting online donations through its website all weekend and will continue to accept donations throughout the school year.
Missouri begins process of requesting federal disaster assistance following severe storms
Missouri has begun seeking federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms and flooding that began affecting the state July 29.
The state made a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damage assessments in several mid-Missouri counties, including Benton, Maries, Morgan and Osage counties.
These damage assessments help FEMA and local partners determine the impact of disasters and are one of the first steps states take in requesting a federal major disaster declaration.