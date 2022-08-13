Multiple motorcyclists involved in crash on I-70
Multiple motorcyclists traveling as part of a returning veterans Honor Flight trip were injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway County line on Friday night.
KOMU 8 news crews at the Honor Flight Reception awaiting their return were informed by some motorcyclists that 12-15 bikes from the motorcade were involved.
Missouri State Highway Patrol first reported a collision at approximately 9:40 p.m., urging motorists to avoid the area.
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia after Kentucky deployment
Missouri Task Force 1 arrived back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
The historic Kentucky flooding left at least 39 people dead.
MOTF-1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters.
FBI took 11 sets of classified material from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home while investigating possible Espionage Act violations
The Justice Department removed 11 sets of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence while executing a search warrant this week for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes, according to court documents unsealed and released on Friday.
The property receipt, which was also released on Friday, for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home shows that some of the materials recovered were marked as "top secret/SCI" -- one of the highest levels of classification.
What the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines mean for Columbia
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has streamlined its COVID-19 guidelines, which contains a few sweeping changes to their long-standing coronavirus policy.
While the agency still promotes being up to date with the latest vaccinations, the policy for those exposed to COVID-19 will look different.
Roadwork near Jefferson City to close U.S. Route 63 ramp Monday
The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 15.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday Aug. 16, however due to weather concerns the repairs will begin on Monday night.
The project is expected to close the ramp for approximately two weeks, as motorists will be detoured via eastbound Route 54 to Summit Drive as the repairs take place.