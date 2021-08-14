Nearly 5% of entries were unvaccinated before state vaccine incentive announced
495,296 entries were counted this Friday for Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program (VIP) before its first drawing. The program is meant to incentivize vaccination for those who haven't yet been vaccinated, in addition to its opportunity to reward more than 3 million Missourians who have already been vaccinated.
According to a news release from the Governor's office, nearly 5% of total entries in the program have received at least one dose and have entered the drawing after its announcement. This means that the vast majority of entries were already vaccinated when the incentive program was announced, although Gov. Parson says the program plays a role in the increase of vaccination rates.
"MO VIP is playing a role in driving up vaccinations in our state," Gov. Parson said. "We're excited to celebrate the winners and their choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19."
More information and how to enter can be found on the MO VIP website.
Columbia Public Schools to require masks this fall
Columbia Public Schools will require masks this fall, according to an email sent from the district Friday afternoon. Masking will begin Monday, Aug. 16 and is required while indoors and on school buses, however it will not be required outdoors.
This requirement will be in place for all regardless of vaccination status, and is based on both the district's monitoring of COVID-19 transmissions and its consulting with medical and health professionals. Masks will be available for those who need them, and "mask breaks" will be provided during the school day according to the email. Those with special accommodations can work with their school to address their needs.
Missouri ICU cases reach new high as delta variant spreads
As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state, Missouri hospitals are seeing their number of ICU patients grow also. According to the state health department, there is a record-breaking amount of 689 ICU cases across the state as of Aug. 10.
"For a few months, I did not have a single COVID patient on my service," Kate Grossman, Boone Health critical care physician, said. "The last few months, seeing patients starting to trickle back in and really start to flow back in. It is disappointing because these are sick patients and when they see me, they're already in trouble."
Grossman said the majority of her patients were not vaccinated and still encourages mask-wearing after the Columbia City Council failed to pass a mask mandate this past Monday.
Census shows significant Boone County population growth
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Boone County had a 12.9% increase in population over the past decade. This is the fifth-highest growing rate in the state. This increase in population is also having an impact on housing, creating a shortage and further pressure on home and rent prices over the years.
Both population and job growth are helping Boone County to become one of the state's largest populations. It has also become more diverse, with its white population percentage declining by 6.6%, while the multiracial percentage grew by 4.5% since 2010, according to the Columbia Missourian.
Roots N Blues vaccination requirement could encourage other venues, says former festival organizer
Roots N Blues, an annual Columbia music festival, announced on Thursday it would require festival attendees to be vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before attending. Former owner and organizer Richard King said this was the right move, and that this news could encourage other music venues to follow suit.
"I do hope that it influences other venues, other promoters and get everyone on board here," King added. "Because if someone can explain to me the way out of this – a better way out – I would love to hear it. But I don't see a better way out."
The festival is planned to be at Stephens Lake Park on Sept. 24 through 26.